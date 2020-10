Annual Dumpster Day

Saturday, October 24, 2020

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Arroyo Dr. (South of Mission St.)

• Residents welcome to bring large items for free disposal

• NO Electronic waste accepted

• NO Hazardous waste

• Bring proof of residency

• Seniors qualify for home pick up. To register, call Senior Services at 626-403-7360. Deadline is October 16 at noon

• Senior Pick up takes place on regular trash day the week of October 19-23, 2020.

City Contact: Leaonna DeWitt Public Works Department (626) 403-7240 LDeWitt@southpasadenaca.gov

