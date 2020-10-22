One City, Many Stories Author Night!

On Tuesday, October 27th at 7:00 p.m. the Library’s Citywide Reading Program comes to a close with a very special Author Night event featuring award-winning authors Danzy Senna and Sherri Smith in discussion with South Pasadena’s Poet Laureate Ron Koertge. The conversation with center on our theme “Exploring Common Ground” and how race, ethnicity and personal experience inform an author’s writing. Danzy Senna is the author of five critically acclaimed books of fiction and nonfiction. Her first novel, Caucasia, won the Book of the Month Award for First Fiction, the American Library Association’s Alex Award, and was named a Los Angeles Times Best Book of the Year. Her latest novel, New People, was a featured OCMS title. Sherri L. Smith is the author of seven award-winning young adult novels, including the 2009 California Book Awards Gold Medalist Flygirl. The Blossom and the Firefly, her most recent work, was a featured OCMS title. Long-time South Pasadena resident Ron Koertge was appointed by the City Council as the first South Pasadena Poet Laureate in June 2018. Author of ten acclaimed poetry collections, Koertge is also a two-time winner of the PEN Literary Award for Children’s Literature and the author of many award-winning novels. Author Night will be presented on Crowdcast. Participants need an internet connected device to join. Register here. Learn more about One City, Many Stories (OCMS) at www.southpasadenaca.gov/ocms.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

10/22/20