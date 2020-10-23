Library Author Night – Tuesday, October 27th, 7:00PM

The Library’s One City, Many Stories (OCMS) Citywide reading program will end with a special Author Night on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m. Award winning authors Sherri Smith and Danzy Senna will be featured in a vibrant discussion moderated by South Pasadena’s own Poet Laureate Ron Koertge. Sherri and Danzy’s most recent novels were both featured titles for OCMS. The Blossom and the Firefly (2020) by Smith is a moving and lyrical novel set in World War II Japan and Senna’s New People is a novel that centers on contemporary issues of race and identify in modern-day Brooklyn. Join us to hear these great authors talk about their work and their creative process, and what it means to be a writer during a time when equality and social justice are such important parts of the national dialog.

Author Night will be streamed on Crowdcast. Click HERE to sign-up, or to join the event at 7:00 p.m. on the 27th. A Crowdcast account is not required, but participants will be asked to provide an email address and first name.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

10/23/2020