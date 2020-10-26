ROUND 6 GRANT OPPORTUNITY FROM THE LA COVID FUND



.

Round 6 of the LA COVID Fund Grant opens on Monday, October 26th at 12:00 AM PST and closes Friday, October 30th at 11:59 PM PST.

Good news! If you applied in Rounds 4 or 5, there is no need to re-apply. All applications from Round 4 and 5 will remain eligible for an award in Round 6. If you have not yet been selected as a finalist, there is still an opportunity for your application to be selected!

Our Technical Assistance providers are holding open office hours to assist you with the application! Find the office hours on the website here.

Looking for additional resources? Check out our resources page here

10/26/2020