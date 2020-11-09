In N’ Out Reading Program Form

Have you signed-up for the In N’ Out Cover to Cover Club Reading Program? It ends Saturday, November 14, so submit your forms soon!

After reading 5 books, a child between the ages of 4 to 12 can earn a certificate for a free hamburger or cheeseburger from In N’ Out. Each participant can earn up to 3 certificates by reading up to 15 books. Fill out the In N’ Out Cover to Cover Club Reading Program form to register. A librarian will contact you via email when your certificate(s) are ready for pick-up. Please remember to wear a mask when picking up any certificate(s). Children must be present with parent when picking up any certificate(s).

