Library Hosts Blood Drive on November 23

The Library is pleased to partner once again with the Red Cross to facilitate the donation of much needed blood products. We have collected 243 pints of blood during the pandemic, benefitting 972 patients. Sign up today to donate during our blood drive that will take place in the Library Community Room (1115 El Centro Street) on Monday, November 23, 2020 by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and searching for SOPASLIB. Appointments are available between 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. The Red Cross is encouraging young donors by offering those between the ages of 16 and 24 a $10 gift card to selected restaurants. Thank you for your generosity!

Cathy Billings

Library Director

11/9/2020