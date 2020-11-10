Applications Now Available For Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Qualifying Tenants Impacted by COVID-19

The City of South Pasadena announced that application forms and program materials are available for a newly launched rental assistance program that will help provide relief to qualified tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (EARP) will provide residents who have lost income due to COVID-19, and meet federal low-income requirements, with a one-time grant of $1,000. The monthly assistance payments will be provided directly to property owners or landlords on behalf of qualifying residents and will be applicable to rent due during the eligible period from March 19, 2020, until the end of the Los Angeles County Health Officer’s Safer at Home Order.

Application packets are available on the City’s website www.southpasadenaca.gov/ERAP.

Eligibility requirements are outlined in the application packet, along with answers to frequently asked questions. Applicants may pick-up application packets at the Senior Center (1102 Oxley St.) by appointment. Please call (626) 491-3869 during business hours or email ERAP@southpasadenaca.gov to schedule an appointment. Alternatively, application packets are available at the South Pasadena Police Department’s front counter (1422 Mission St.) between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications will be accepted from Tuesday, November 10, to Wednesday, December 9, 2020 only. Applications may be submitted via email (ERAP@southpasadenaca.gov) or in person by calling (626) 491-3869 and scheduling an appointment. To be considered for the grant, applicants must first submit the eligibility form included in the application packet before the application deadline. The City will review these forms to determine eligibility. A lottery drawing will be conducted shortly after the close of the application period to select 60 applications that will move on to the next phase. Eligible applicants will be required to submit documentation confirming income losses caused by job layoffs, furloughs or reduction in hours or pay during the COVID-19 pandemic period beginning March 19. All documentation, including rental lease agreements, will be subject to verification.

The City is partnering with the Housing Rights Center to assist with the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The City Council approved use of federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding through the CARES Act for this program. Rental assistance payments will be made directly to landlords or property management companies on behalf of qualifying residents.

For more information, please visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/ERAP Email: ERAP@southpasadenaca.gov or Call: (626) 491-3869

