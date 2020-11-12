Do Your Part and Slow the Spread of COVID-19

We’re all in this together. Do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and practicing social distancing.

For anyone who participated in a gathering over the weekend celebrating or protesting the election results, especially one where there were crowds and where not everyone was distancing and wearing a face covering, it is so important that you take very seriously that you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Please quarantine for 14 days and, in particular, stay away from anyone who is at increased risk for serious illness from the virus. This includes elderly family members and friends with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

We also encourage you to get tested for COVID-19. There continues to be plenty of capacity for testing across our County, and anyone can make an appointment to be tested at covid19.lacounty.gov.

