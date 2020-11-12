Face Coverings: How To Wear Them

Have you wondered whether or not you’ve mastered the art of wearing a face covering correctly?

Today, we highlight the very things your face covering should do when you’re wearing it correctly. Before we *cover* these, please note: you always want to wash your hands before handling your face covering. Ok, here we go! You know you’re wearing your face covering like a pro, if your mask:

Fits snugly but comfortably against the side of your face. Is secured with ties or ear loops. Includes multiple layers of fabric. Allows for breathing without restriction. Is able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. Covers mouth and nose with no gaps between your face and the mask.

Also, while wearing your face covering be careful not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth when removing your face covering. And you should wash your hands immediately after removing it.

And because many have run into the challenge of foggy glasses, while wearing face coverings, we offer you…

Tips for Avoiding Foggy Glasses When Wearing Your Face Covering:

Wash your glasses with soapy water. Research has shown that washing glasses with soapy water, and letting them air dry before putting on your mask, reduces fogging. Use tissue paper. Placing tissue paper between your glasses and the bridge of your nose may help absorb the moisture that causes foggy glasses.

If you still have questions on face coverings, read LA County’s Department of Public Health (DPH) Guidance on Face Coverings or visit their website.

Paul Riddle

Fire Chief

11/12/2020