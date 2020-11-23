Gathering Safely for the Holidays

It is best to stay home and celebrate with people who live in your household. Connect with friends and family you don’t live with using all of the technology that allows us to see and hear each other from afar. Other safe options include decorating your home inside and out and enjoying a drive around neighborhoods seeing others’ decorations. Please always think about your risk of being exposed in any situation – staying with only people you live with and visiting others virtually is the safest way to celebrate right now.

If you do choose to gather, closely following the guidance for private gatherings. Gather outdoors with no more than 2 other households, and a total of 15 people; wear face coverings unless eating or drinking and stay at least 6 feet apart. Do not share food or utensils, and limit the gathering to no more than 2 hours.

The fewer people you and your household have in-person contact with, the lower your risk of getting COVID19.

For more detailed holiday guidance, click here.

Since the holiday season is often a busy travel time, you may be considering doing a bit of travel this time of year for vacation or to visit friends and family. The Department of Public Health strongly recommends that no one travel at this time. If you do choose to travel, please follow the CDC’s guidelines on travel.

The following CDC sites can help you to assess the risk of travel both locally and internationally:

It is important to note that L.A. County recommends that travelers stay home for 14 days when arriving into L.A. after travel.

It is important for everyone in L.A. County, businesses and residents, to return to the mindset we had earlier in the pandemic where we followed the rules. For residents we ask you to take the following immediate actions:

Stay home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks except for accessing essential services. This is especially important for people who are older and people with serious underlying health conditions. When possible, try to use delivery services for groceries and medicines. If this isn’t possible, assign one person from your household to take care of errands and shopping.

If you live with people that are older or have serious health conditions, wear masks and keep your distance both indoors and outdoors as much as possible. Higher risk household members should try when possible to eat by themselves and particularly avoid being in close contacts with other people who have possible exposures at their jobs or in the community.

If you are positive or a close contact of someone who is positive, please follow the Public Health Orders to isolate or quarantine for the full amount of time; 10 days for isolating if you are positive and 14 days if you need to quarantine.

If you have engaged in risky activities where you may have been exposed because you were in a crowd with people who weren’t wearing masks and distancing, please self-quarantine for 14 days.

