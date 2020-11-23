Dinning at Restaurants, Breweries, Wineries and Bars Restricted Amid Surge in Cases

As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, the LA County Health Officer Order will be modified to restrict dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars, effective Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

We encourage you to follow and monitor the Department of Public Health on social media for the most up to date information during the holidays.

11/23/2020