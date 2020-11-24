Gathering Safely

For residents that plan on attending peaceful demonstrations, please be aware of the elevated risks that come when people of different households gather during this pandemic, even when they are outdoors. Demonstrations can inadvertently result in transmission of COVID-19, including from people who are asymptomatic and have no idea that they are positive for the virus. If you unknowingly become infected, you may infect other people in your life, including people who are older or who have underlying health conditions that put them at far greater risk of becoming seriously ill and dying from COVID-19.

If you plan to attend a demonstration, please follow these guidelines:

Stay home if you are feeling sick. Seek medical attention as needed if you have symptoms for COVID-19, and be tested for the virus – testing is widely available across LA County.

If you are not sick and plan to attend a peaceful demonstration, wear a face covering over both your nose and mouth at all times and keep your physical distance, staying more than 3 steps away from anyone who is not from your household. Consider wearing eye protection. Encourage other attendees to do the same.

Keep your hands clean before, during, and after the demonstrations. Bring hand sanitizer or frequently wash your hands.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 during a demonstration, it is very important that you quarantine for 14 days and stay away from all other people, especially those at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. More guidance for attending demonstrations is available online at: publichealth.lacounty.gov

11/24/2020