Spark of Love 2020

The South Pasadena Fire Department, ABC7, Toys for Tots, and Southern California firefighters are celebrating the 28th year of the Spark of Love Toy Drive! Firefighters and Marines will be joining together to collect and distribute new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Riverside counties. Over the years, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected and distributed more than nine million toys.

Our goal is to exceed last year’s collection of over 500,000 toys. The 2020 Spark of Love Toy Drive will run now through Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Toy Donations

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, this year’s Spark of Love Toy Drive is transitioning to a virtual platform and accepting donations through an online partnership with MyRegistry.com As a result, supporting the Spark of Love Toy Drive has never been quicker, easier, or safer! Please use the link below to donate to South Pasadena Fire Department.

https://www.myregistry.com/wishlist/spark-of-love-toy-drive-south-pasadena-ca/2624555. When ordering please use the yellow highlighted link in this post, and copy the delivery address listed below when you check out.

Unfortunately this year we cannot accept toys dropped off at the fire station. When making donations please use the online format. For questions about the Spark of Love Toy Drive, please contact Fire Engineer Justin Miller at Jmiller@southpasadenaca.gov