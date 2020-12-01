City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Library Presents Take Make Craft Kits and Storytimes in December

December 1, 2020

In December the Library will be giving out Take & Make craft kits for kids! Each kit includes instructions and the necessary materials—all you need at home are scissors, glue, and crayons. Take & Make kits will be distributed on a first come, first served basis starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 10, and 17. Pick up kits and get creative with Snowman Chains (ages 4 and up), Snowman Cards (ages 6 and up), and Yarn Hats (ages 8 and up).

Special Winter Storytimes will go live Mondays at 10:30 a.m. on November 30, and December 7 and 14. Watch them on our YouTube channel or on theChildren’s Services page on the Library’s website!

Cathy Billings
Library Director

