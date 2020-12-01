Library Presents Take Make Craft Kits and Storytimes in December

In December the Library will be giving out Take & Make craft kits for kids! Each kit includes instructions and the necessary materials—all you need at home are scissors, glue, and crayons. Take & Make kits will be distributed on a first come, first served basis starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 10, and 17. Pick up kits and get creative with Snowman Chains (ages 4 and up), Snowman Cards (ages 6 and up), and Yarn Hats (ages 8 and up).

Special Winter Storytimes will go live Mondays at 10:30 a.m. on November 30, and December 7 and 14. Watch them on our YouTube channel or on theChildren’s Services page on the Library’s website!

Cathy Billings

Library Director