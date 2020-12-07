Learning Together Safely with At Home Activities

You’re staying home, so the L.A. County Library has created lots of library resources to help your child learn, create, and discover, right where you are! Looking for ways to learn something new or spark your child’s creativity? Check out the Activity Ideas (from arts & crafts to scavenger hunts), DIY Library Programs, and Books & Learning lists (which pair great books with other online resources). The L.A. County Library has so many great activities to keep you and your child learning creatively from the safety and comfort of your home.

12/7/2020