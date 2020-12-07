Updated State Regional Stay Home Order

SoCal ICU capacity is below 15%. Effective Sunday December 6 at 11:59pm, the LA County Health Officer Order will align with the State Regional Stay Home Order to further prevent crowding & mingling among non-household members & overwhelming our healthcare system.
What you need to know:
No gatherings
Personal care, nail salons close
Restaurants throughout the SoCal region will be take-out or delivery only
All retail at 20% capacity
No changes to school operations
Outdoor recreation only with your household (no overnight camping)
Hotel and lodging only for critical infrastructure support
For more info: bit.ly/3ghaJmE
12/7/2020