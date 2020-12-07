City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Updated State Regional Stay Home Order

December 7, 2020

SoCal ICU capacity is below 15%. Effective Sunday December 6 at 11:59pm, the LA County Health Officer Order will align with the State Regional Stay Home Order to further prevent crowding & mingling among non-household members & overwhelming our healthcare system.

What you need to know:

No gatherings

Personal care, nail salons close

Restaurants throughout the SoCal region will be take-out or delivery only

All retail at 20% capacity

No changes to school operations

Outdoor recreation only with your household (no overnight camping)

Hotel and lodging only for critical infrastructure support

For more info: bit.ly/3ghaJmE

12/7/2020

