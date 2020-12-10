Hospitalization Numbers Surge

As cases have surged, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of people becoming very seriously ill from COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization.

Since early November, the daily number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 has tripled in just 1 month, from 791 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on November 1, to 3,299 patients hospitalized today. Each day we continue to see the record number of people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

The safest thing you can do during this very difficult time in the pandemic is to stay home as much as possible and to interact only with members of your household. Minimizing the number of encounters is the first strategy for lowering your risk and this means only leaving your house for the most essential activities. When we must leave our homes, there are also steps to take that minimize this risk. We need to wear face coverings at all times when we are with people we don’t live with and we need to keep distance of at least 6 feet from other people as much as possible.

12/10/2020