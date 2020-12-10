Updated Safer at Home Order – Playgrounds Now Open

Playgrounds are now open under the revised Safer at Home Order

The following activities are permitted with safety modifications including required mask wearing and distancing:

Standalone grocery stores (at 35% occupancy); Updated

Retail stores and shopping centers (at 20% occupancy)

Restaurants for take-out and delivery only

Parks and trails

Outdoor gyms

Libraries (at 20% occupancy)

Playgrounds – Updated

Schools and childcare

All government and critical infrastructure sectors are open as are all healthcare facilities and services operating under strict infection control requirements; please do not delay seeking needed health or dental care.

Please note that while youth sport teams are permitted to hold conditioning and skill building for team members during the stay at home orders, any team activities involving more than individual training, conditioning or skill building must be cancelled. As a reminder, sport teams are only allowed to include activities that involve no contact, little or no sharing of equipment, players/coaches are always able to remain at least 6 ft. apart from others, and everyone wears a mask. Practices and games are absolutely prohibited at this time.

12/10/20