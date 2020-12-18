City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

HO HO HO Grab-N-Go

CityHallScoop

December 18, 2020

HoHoHo GrabNGo

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation presents the Ho Ho Ho Grab-N-Go Events!

Sign up for a free and safe drive-thru event at a park near you. Giveaways may include: $25 Gift Certificate towards a Holiday Meal, Holiday Stocking and Decorating Kit and Food Supplies.

Pre-registration is required. Only one registration needed per-household, per-vehicle is permitted. Face masks required. No walk-ups.

What You Need To Know

  • To collect your Grab-N-Go you will need to show a copy of your receipt. You can print your receipt or take a screenshot on your phone.
  • You will stay in your car during the drive-thru event.
  • You will need to sign a confirmation form to receive the gift certificate.

For more information, visit the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreations website.

12/18/2020

