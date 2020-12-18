Meditate with Headspace

LA, we’re all going through the current crisis together. To help you weather this storm, Headspace and the LA County Department of Mental Health have partnered to provide support and resources during this challenging time.

Sign up to access meditations, as well as sleep and movement exercises, designed to help you care for your mind — all free through 2020. You can also scroll through to explore a special collection curated for LA. Because when we take care of ourselves, everyone shines.

Headspace mindfulness and meditation exercises are meant to be a source of strength and comfort. If you or someone you know is having difficulty coping with the added stress, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health can provide additional support at any time.

