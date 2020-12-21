COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Today, LA County Department of Health Services (DHS) embarked on a massive COVID-19 vaccination effort that will result in 6,000 vaccinations for frontline healthcare workers at our acute care hospitals by Christmas.

This historic effort began early this morning at three LA County Health Services hospitals: LAC+USC Medical Center, Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Hundreds of health care workers have already received their shots and just today, DHS will reach 1,500 people with a potentially lifesaving vaccine.

The Department of Health Services expects another shipment of vaccinations to arrive in the coming days, which will allow us to vaccinate another 4,000 of our frontline healthcare workers. That additional shipment will bring the total to more than 10,000 vaccinations by the end of this year.

As a reminder to everyone, while these vaccinations provide hope it should not be taken by the public as a reason to not wear your mask or stay home as much as possible. It is still critical that we do what we know works to limit the spread of COVID. This will help our healthcare system as we brace for impact while this surge continues on.

