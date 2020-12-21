Safer At Home: Self-Isolation Instructions

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued an updated Health Officer Isolation Order. According to this updated order, you must stay home and isolate yourself from others until you are no longer at risk for spreading COVID-19. Until this time, you may not leave your place of isolation or enter any other public or private place, except to receive necessary medical care. You are required to self-isolate because you can easily spread COVID-19 to others including people who are at higher risk for serious illness, such as older adults and people with underlying medical conditions.

If you have a positive test, and have not done so already, consider contacting your healthcare provider, clinician advice-line or telemedicine provider for a medical assessment. While you are isolating, you are required to follow the Home Isolation Instructions for People with COVID-19 Infection outlined below:

Stay away from household members.

Do not go to work, school, or public areas.

If you must leave home to get essential medical care, drive yourself, if possible. If you cannot drive yourself, keep as much distance as possible between you and the driver and others (e.g. sit in the back seat), leave the windows down, and wear a mask, if possible. If you do not have a mask, wear a cloth face covering.

If someone from outside your household is shopping for you, ask them to leave the food and other supplies at your door, if possible. Pick them up after the person has left. If you need help finding free delivery services, social services, essential items like food and medicines call 2-1-1 or visit the Public Health resource webpage.

12/21/2020