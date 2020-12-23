Celebrating Christmas Safely

The safest way to celebrate the holidays this year, is to stay home and celebrate only with people who live in your household.

Please do not host or attend get-togethers or parties. The actions we take this week and next, will impact whether we see more or less cases of COVID-19 two weeks from now, and beyond. Let’s keep everyone we can healthy and alive until it is their turn to receive the vaccine. Only go out for work, exercise or for essential services. When you must leave your home, always wear a face covering and stay at least 6 feet away from people you do not live with at all times. If you have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, isolate immediately from your family and others. Individuals with underlying health conditions and those that are older should remain in their home and not be around others unless seeking essential health and dental care. If you are having difficulty breathing, go to an emergency room or call 911.

The fewer people you and your household have in-person contact with, the lower your risk of getting COVID19.

To stay up to date on the latest public health guidance, click here.

12/23/2020