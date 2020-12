The long awaited relief package for small businesses has arrived, the California Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program website is now live.

There are two rounds of grant opportunities, the first round of applications will open on Wednesday, December 30 at 8:00am and close on Friday, January 8 at 11:59pm. Small businesses and nonprofits will be eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in grants. Applicants can visit www.CAReliefGrant.com for more information.

12/28/2020