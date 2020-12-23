Places of Worship Update: Places of Worship are permitted to offer faith-based services, or otherwise allow access for faith-based practices, indoors and outdoors, provided that strict physical distancing is followed, which requires a minimum of six feet between persons from different households. Face coverings or masks that cover both the nose and mouth must be worn at all times while on site. Places of Worship are strongly encouraged to continue to hold faith-based services outdoors to the maximum extent practicable.

For more detailed information on the Protocol for Places of Worship, click here.

