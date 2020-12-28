The Department of Public Health has released a myth busting cheat-sheet for the COVID-19 Vaccine. The document addresses the Top 10 most circulated myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Myth 10: I don’t need the vaccine if I already had COVID-19.

The Facts: We don’t know how long natural immunity – the immunity you get from having been sick –lasts. We also don’t know if it is complete. There have been a few well-documented cases of people being infected twice. So even if you have had COVID-19 and recovered, you will benefit from the vaccine.

To view the complete COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation guide, click here.

12/28/2020