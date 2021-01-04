City Hall Scoop

Library Offers Live Online Tutors with Tutor.com

January 4, 2021

Through Tutor.com the Library offers live help for students aged kindergarten to adult, in subjects like math, science, English, social studies, essay writing, resume writing, job hunting, and more! Tutor.com is generously supported by the Friends of the South Pasadena Library and is free with your South Pasadena Public Library card. Connect with a tutor within minutes with voice or text communication: live tutors are available from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. in English and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Spanish (La ayuda en vivo individual está disponible de Domingo a Jueves de 3:00pm hasta 7:00pm PST). To access additional services, such as math problem and essay review drop-off and practice quizzes, create a free account. Get started at www.southpasadenaca.gov/tutor.com.

Cathy Billings
Library Director

1/4/21

