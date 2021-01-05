CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: A close-up of a COVID-19 vaccine at Cardiff and Vale Therapy Centre on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales. More than 50 hospitals across United Kingdom were designated as covid-19 vaccine hubs, the first stage of what will be a lengthy vaccination campaign. NHS staff, over-80s, and care home residents will be among the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which recently received emergency approval from the country’s health authorities. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The Department of Public Health has released a myth busting cheat-sheet for the COVID-19 Vaccine. The document addresses the Top 10 most circulated myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Myth 9: Black and Latinx communities are being singled out to get the vaccine because it hasn’t really been proven to be safe.

The Facts: There are certainly historical reasons for Black and Latinx communities to fear being singled out. The concern is justified because people of color and marginalized groups have, in the past, been coerced and subjugated to participating in drug trials and medical procedures without informed consent, patient protections, or ethical practices. That is not the case here, however. Black and Latinx communities have not been singled out to get the vaccine. But groups are being offered the vaccine based on the risks faced by the people in the group. So, the answer is NO to singling anyone out but YES, Black and Latinx communities could be offered the vaccines earlier than other communities where infection, hospitalization and

death rates have not been as high.

To view the complete COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation guide, click here.

