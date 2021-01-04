Stay at Home Order Extended

Governor Newsom announced that the State imposed Stay at Home Order has been extended. Public Health also extended the Temporary Health Officer Order, which will remain in effect for as long as the State Public Health Officer’s Regional Stay At Home remains in effect in the Southern California region. Please adhere to Public Health guidelines to stay home. Stay safe and do everything you can to protect your loved ones and your neighbors.

“2020 has been an extremely difficult year, that goes without saying. As the year comes to an end, we know you want to celebrate. Please don’t go out for New Year’s Eve. Don’t celebrate with people outside your household. We have to get this surge under control. If we don’t, the beginning of 2021 will be even worse than the end of 2020.” – Dr. Christina Ghaly, MD, Director, Department of Health Services

