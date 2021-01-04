Post-Travel Quarantine Guidance

The Department of Public Health (DPH) has asked everyone to avoid large holiday gatherings and simply get together with just your immediate household. However, in spite of our pleas, we know many people living in Los Angeles County have or are traveling out of the area for Christmas.Those who left LA last Wednesday and returned yesterday, may have had an exposure at any point over the past 5 days. That virus can take up to 14 days to incubate in the body, and for many people the virus causes no illness or symptoms. If you go back to work, go shopping or go to any gatherings at any point over the next 10 days, you could easily pass on the virus to others. We ask that you not be a virus spreader; we can’t afford for you to pass on the risk and the virus.

The options in front of us require that everyone takes responsibility to bring this surge under control and help prevent more deaths. One important group that needs to take actions to protect others are those returning to LA County from holiday travel. We ask each and every person coming into LA County from outside our region to self-quarantine for 10 days and monitor for any symptoms of illness for 14 days.

For more information on how to quarantine at home, click here.

1/4/21