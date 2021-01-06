Mental Health Wellness

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health supports the wellbeing of our County residents and communities. News and updates about COVID-19 may trigger anxiety, panic, frustration and depression—even when your risk of getting sick is low. During an infectious disease outbreak, please take the time to care for your own physical and mental health, and please reach out to others in kindness and compassion.

LACDMH’s Help Line is available 24/7 to provide mental health support, resources and referrals, just call (800) 854-7771 for assistance. LACDMH is also a part of PsychHub’s COVID-19 Mental Health Resource Hub, which is dedicated to providing free resources to help people address their mental health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit LACDMH’s website to learn more about these and other mental health resources available to you and your community members.

1/6/2020