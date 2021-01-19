LA County Looking for Licensed Clinical Professionals to Volunteer to Administer Vaccinations

In LA County, all healthcare workers (HCW) in Phase 1A are eligible for vaccination. Phase 1A is for all HCWs who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.



To bolster vaccination efforts, LAC DPH is providing vaccination in five large point of dispensing (POD) sites every day from January 19 to February 14. Additional dates may be added as needed. Healthcare workers must make an appointment in advance through the Vaccination for Healthcare Workers website and bring the required identification. Visit the website for more information and to access appointments to be vaccinated at a POD or by one of our community partners.

Please note: Healthcare workers without routine in-person patient contact (e.g. administrative support staff or those exclusively teleworking) will be offered vaccination in Phase 1B. Family and household members of Phase 1A HCWs are not included in Phase 1A. The Vaccine Prioritization & Allocation webpage shows the current phases and tiers including an estimated timeline for each phase.

Volunteer to Vaccinate

Vaccinating all healthcare workers in LA County is a massive undertaking. Please consider volunteering to vaccinate at these PODs. LAC DPH is looking for the following licensed clinical professionals (LCPs) to volunteer:

• Medical Doctor (MD)

• Doctor of Osteopathy (DO)

• Physician Assistant (PA)

• Nurse Practitioner (NP)

• Registered Nurse (RN)

• Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

• Dentist (DDS)

• Pharmacist (PharmD)

For more information, please visit Volunteer to Vaccinate.

