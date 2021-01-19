Sign Up For Vaccination for 65 and older

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be safe and very effective in large studies that involved a diverse mix of people. These vaccines prevented 95% of cases of COVID-19 disease. While the vaccine stops people from getting sick, however, it is not yet clear if it stops them from spreading COVID-19 to other people. It is also not yet known how long they will be immune. So, everyone must still wear a face covering, physically distance, and not gather.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be free for everyone and will be offered to different groups in phases. It is likely to be available to the general public in Spring 2021. Please talk to your doctor or sign up for email updates to find out when vaccine will be available to you.

http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/vaccine/index.htm

1/19/21