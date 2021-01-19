Online Housing Rights Workshop Monday, January 25, 2021

The City of South Pasadena, in partnership with the Housing Rights Center (HRC), will host an online Housing Rights Workshop for residents of South Pasadena on Monday, January 25, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Workshop will provide information on tenant and landlord rights, Fair Housing Laws, COVID-19 resources and protections (AB 3088 and local ordinances), and rent and eviction laws (AB 1482). In addition, the City will provide an update on local affordable housing initiatives, including inclusionary housing and accessory dwelling units (ADUs).The purpose of the workshop is to gather public input on housing related issues in the City of South Pasadena. There will be opportunity for questions and comments during the live workshop. The online workshop will be conducted over ZOOM. Registration is required at www.bit.ly/SouthPasHousing.For more information on fair housing resources, please visit southpasadenaca.gov/residents/housing/fair-housing or housingrightscenter.or

