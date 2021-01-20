Important Updates About the COVID-19 Vaccine

Los Angeles County residents who are 65 years old and older can now register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Residents in this high-priority age group should visit VaccinateLACounty.com to schedule their appointments, which will begin Wednesday, January 20th. Residents who don’t have computer access may call (833) 540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. for assistance with reservations.

The vaccine supply is still extremely limited, and Los Angeles County continues to urge patience as we work urgently with our federal and state partners to expand capacity and supply in the weeks ahead.

To ensure that people at higher risk of transmission and illness are vaccinated first, Los Angeles County has established a tier system. In addition to those 65+, priority for current vaccination is going to frontline health care workers and residents and staff at skilled nursing and long-term care facilities.

This strategy works to protect our entire community by ensuring that our most vulnerable and most critical healthcare workers do not get sick.

The opening of appointment registration for a new tier today comes as the County opens five large capacity vaccination sites across the County.

The five established sites, which were chosen for their regional accessibility and their ability to handle large capacities of people, are:

Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768

The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90305

California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330

L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey, CA 90242

Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355

These large-scale vaccination sites started operating Tuesday, January 19, and will be able to vaccinate approximately 4,000 people per day at each site, significantly increasing the number of people vaccinated. The large-scale vaccination sites will aim to vaccinate 500,000 Los Angeles County residents in a month.

Vaccinations are free, and available to all, regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage. For those who have insurance, coverage information may be requested as part of the appointment scheduling process.

In addition to the L.A. County operated sites, residents have other options for making an appointment for a vaccine. Currently, more than 75 pharmacies have registered to provide vaccinations, and we will continue to add more as more vaccines are available. Vaccine allocations are also going to large healthcare provider organizations like Kaiser Permanente and Providence Health and Services. In addition, residents may call their healthcare provider, as well, who may direct them to a preferred location for the vaccine.

For up-to-date information on LA County’s vaccine program, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

