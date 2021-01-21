New Library Takeout Hours Starting Monday, January 25th

In order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission among library staff, new Library Takeout hours will go into effect on Monday, January 25th. Instead of opening at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Takeout will now open at 1:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This adjustment ensures that staff are able to maintain the physical distancing required by County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health protocols when they are pulling and processing hundreds of items for our borrowers every morning.

Library Takeout allows customers to request materials by placing holds in the Library Catalog, or by completing an online form for our Materials Matchmaker recommendation service, or by calling the Reference Desk at 626-403-7350 during Library Takeout hours. Requested materials are checked-out to the borrower and made available for no-contact pick-up at the Library’s main entrance at 1100 Oxley Street.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

1/21/21