Public Works End of Year Achievements

For many reasons, 2020 was a challenging year for all of us. While complying with the safer at home orders, the Public Works Department was able to complete numerous routine proactive maintenance assignments. Our most notable accomplishments include the following:

Secured over 9.3 million dollars of grant funding for the North-South Corridor Intelligent Transportation System Deployment on Fair Oaks Avenue and adjacent corridors project.

Parks Division received a $29,854 rebate payment from SoCal Water$mart for Fair Oaks median retrofit.

Secured 6 million dollars of grant funding for Fremont Avenue “Complete Street Project.”

Construction of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Monterey Road and Orange Grove Avenue.

Camino Del Sol and Alpha Avenue Paving Project completed.

Fair Oaks Avenue Traffic Signal Improvements Project design completed.

FY2018-19 Street Improvement Project design will be completed at the end of January 2021.

Secured $216,577 of CDBG funds for the Sidewalk Replacements & ADA Ramp upgrades.

California Transportation Commission approved the City’s FY2019-20 Expenditure Report for the SB1 Funding.

Bicycle shelters and hitches were installed throughout the City, adding 196 bicycle parking stations.

Responded and completed more than 3,550 customer requests.

Trimmed more than 2,100 City trees.

Planted 88 new trees.

Filled more than 250 potholes.

Removed and replaced more than 250 linear feet of sidewalks, curb, and gutter.

In conjunction with SMART Families, we made updates to Meridian Avenue between Monterey and Kendall Avenue, including updating pavement markings and street signage.

Cleaned and inspected more than 340,000 linear feet of wastewater lines.

Retrofitted approximately 100 streetlights to LED.

Completed a City-Wide Climate Action Plan, adopted in December 2020.

Maintained our American Green Zone Alliance (AZGA) and Tree City USA status.

Updated the City Hall Courtyard featuring permeable pavers to capture rainwater, which will recharge groundwater.

In 2021, the Public Works Department will continue to look for additional grant opportunities to deliver the projects representing the City Council’s priorities and meet our community’s desires and aspirations. The department will also do everything it can to continue providing high-quality customer service to South Pasadena residents. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact at (626) 403-7370 or via email at PWServiceRequest@southpasadenaca.gov. Working together, we can make a difference.

Shahid Abbas

Public Works Director

1/22/21