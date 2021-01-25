Weather Activated Shelter Program at Loma Alta Park (Altadena) Provided by Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) Weather-Activated Shelter Program is a short-term weather activated emergency response to provide individuals experiencing homeless a safe and supportive short-term shelter during severe inclement weather. This program operates to protect individuals from the rain and cold weather to avoid conditions such as hypothermia, pneumonia and other conditions caused by cold temperatures.

Sites will be activated starting at 11:00 a.m. Friday January 22 and will remain open until 7:00 a.m., Saturday, January 30.

Individuals can call 2-1-1 to request transportation services to the augmented sites that are activated.

Local shelter is open at Loma Alta Park in Altadena

Service Provider : Volunteers of America LA

Address : Loma Alta Park, 3330 N. Lincoln Ave. Altadena, 91001

Phone Number : (909) 634-4495

Number of beds : 47

Population: Co-ed

