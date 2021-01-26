LA County Health Officer Order

Yesterday, the State lifted the Regional Stay Home Order and moved all counties back into the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color-coded tiers. Los Angeles County, along with the majority of the State, is in the most restrictive purple tier.

With the lifting of the Regional Stay Home Order, the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order that was issued on Nov. 25 is now in effect until a new Health Officer Order is issued later this week to more fully align with the sector openings permitted in the purple tier.

The following is allowed with adherence to all of the sector specific directives to ensure distancing, wearing of face coverings, and infection control:

Private gatherings outdoors up to 3 households and up to a total of 15 people

Museums, zoos, aquariums outdoor operations at 50% occupancy

Cardrooms outdoor operations at 50% occupancy

Miniature golf, go karts, batting cages outdoor operations at 50% occupancy

Outdoor recreational activities are open

Hotels & motels for tourism and individual travel allowed

Fitness facilities open for outdoor operations

Personal care services open indoors at 25% capacity

Indoor mall, shopping center, lower-risk retail open at 25% indoor capacity; food courts and common areas closed

The following restrictions remain in effect until January 29:

Restaurants, wineries and breweries remain open for pick-up, delivery, and take-out only.

Non-essential businesses closed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Residents are advised to stay home as much as possible and always wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when they are outside their household and around others.

The HOO is posted on Public Health’s website.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to keep Los Angeles County residents safe and healthy.

