Los Angeles County to Launch Loan Program to Help Stabilize Small Businesses

The Small Business Stabilization Loan Program is an affordable and flexible business loan program to support and help stabilize businesses in Los Angeles County. Loans range from $50,000 to $3 million, and can be used for working capital, equipment purchases, inventory, or refinancing of existing loans at higher interest rates. We will begin accepting applications on January 28, 2021, and the application period will remain open indefinitely. In order to apply, eligible businesses will be required to attend the “Applying for An Affordable & Flexible LACDA Loan” webinar and complete a one-on-one counseling session. Learn more at bizstabilization.lacda.org.

