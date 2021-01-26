City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Library Partners with South Pasadena High School to Provide E-books to Students

January 26, 2021

The South Pasadena Public Library and South Pasadena High School (SPHS) have partnered to increase access to e-books and e-audiobooks for students. This unique collaboration strives to promote literacy and digital learning by making the library’s large collection of digital books available through Sora, the high school’s reading app for students.

The school-library partnership provides easy access to thousands of age-appropriate titles for students’ use inside the classroom, at home and on the go, 24/7. Through Sora, students can now borrow titles from the school’s collection of classroom and pleasure reading, and also access South Pasadena Public Library’s juvenile and young adult digital collection. SPHS students can get started by watching the tutorial on the SPHS Library website. To add access to the South Pasadena Public Library’s collection, follow the instructions in our tutorial video

Cathy Billings
Library Director

