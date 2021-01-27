City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Get Your Flu Vaccination Today!

January 27, 2021

Stay healthy during the pandemic and protect yourself from flu by getting a flu immunization.

Flu is more than a bad cold. Flu can be mild to severe, and at times can lead to life-threatening illness, hospitalization or death. This year, flu and COVID-19 will be circulating in communities throughout LA County, and both can cause serious illness. The best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu, is to all get a flu immunization.

To find a flu immunization near you, call your doctor, your local pharmacy or go to vaccinefinder.org. To find a flu immunization at LOW COST or FREE call 2-1-1, visit a Los Angeles County Public Health Clinic, or a Seasonal Outreach Clinic.

Seasonal Influenza Outreach Clinic:
View a PDF Schedule by Date or City

1/27/21

