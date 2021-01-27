Get Your Flu Vaccination Today!

Stay healthy during the pandemic and protect yourself from flu by getting a flu immunization.

Flu is more than a bad cold. Flu can be mild to severe, and at times can lead to life-threatening illness, hospitalization or death. This year, flu and COVID-19 will be circulating in communities throughout LA County, and both can cause serious illness. The best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu, is to all get a flu immunization.

To find a flu immunization near you, call your doctor, your local pharmacy or go to vaccinefinder.org. To find a flu immunization at LOW COST or FREE call 2-1-1, visit a Los Angeles County Public Health Clinic, or a Seasonal Outreach Clinic.

Seasonal Influenza Outreach Clinic:

View a PDF Schedule by Date or City

1/27/21