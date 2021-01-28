City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Vaccine Appointments

January 28, 2021

Find out when it's your turn

Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 Vaccine website, VaccinateLACounty.com has incorporated the State’s new appointment registration platform, MyTurn. The registration system features a streamlined process for residents eligible to receive the vaccine. Those who are registered can receive alerts when new appointments become available, or when vaccinations are allowed for additional priority groups. Currently, MyTurn will make appointments for the County’s five large capacity sites, as well as two other County-operated vaccination sites. Appointments for other locations, including pharmacies and clinics are also available.

Residents with internet access and a computer are urged to use VaccinateLACounty.com to reserve an appointment. For those without access to the internet, or with disabilities, a call center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help schedule appointments; dial 833-540-0473 if you are in need of assistance. Please note that this phone line is reserved for people with disabilities or for those who don’t have internet access.

