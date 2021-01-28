City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

New Order to be Released Friday January 29 to Allow Outdoor Dining

CityHallScoop

no comments

January 28, 2021

The regional Stay at Home order is no longer in effect and select activities and businesses are now permitted to open with capacity guidelines.

On Friday, January 29, the County of Los Angeles will release a revised health order that will allow restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining with occupancy limits.

Recent indicators have shown promising progress, but it’s crucial that we continue to wear a face mask, minimize travel and practice social distancing whenever possible.

Select Business Operations/Activities Permitted

1/28/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: