New Order to be Released Friday January 29 to Allow Outdoor Dining

The regional Stay at Home order is no longer in effect and select activities and businesses are now permitted to open with capacity guidelines.

On Friday, January 29, the County of Los Angeles will release a revised health order that will allow restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining with occupancy limits.

Recent indicators have shown promising progress, but it’s crucial that we continue to wear a face mask, minimize travel and practice social distancing whenever possible.

Select Business Operations/Activities Permitted

1/28/21