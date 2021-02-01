City Hall Scoop

Virtual Author Talk Honors Black History Month

February 1, 2021

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., Richard Rothstein will discuss his book The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How our Government Segregated America in conversation with Susan D. Anderson, History Curator and Program Manager at the California African American Museum.  In The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein argues with exacting precision and fascinating insight how segregation in America—the incessant kind that continues to dog our major cities and has contributed to so much recent social strife—is the byproduct of explicit government policies at the local, state, and federal level. This virtual event is part of the Be the Change author series sponsored by Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and the Southern California Library Cooperative, with funding provided by the City of Glendale Arts and Culture Commission and support from Niche Academy and Outlook Newspapers. The event is free, but registration is required: clickHERE to register. Click here to view the copies of The Color of Law that are available to borrow from the South Pasadena Public Library. Explore Black History Month and find more virtual programs by visiting the African American History Month website

Cathy Billings
Library Director

2/1/2021

