Small Business Stabilization Loan Program

February 2, 2021

Small Business Loan Program

Los Angeles County has launched the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program designed to provide eligible businesses with a competitive interest rate for loans ranging from $50,000 to $3 million. 

The Small Business Stabilization Loan Program application portal opened on Jan. 28, and will remain open indefinitely. The Program offers technical assistance from partners who offer complementary online webinars, one-on-one financial consultations, application assistance, and an evaluation of a business’ readiness to submit an LACDA loan application. Technical assistance is available in various languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese (Mandarin), and Korean. 

For more information on the requirements to apply for the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program, please visit BizStabilization.lacda.org.

