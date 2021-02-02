Remaining Vigilant Against This Deadly Virus

We are at a critical moment in the pandemic. We are all still living through the nightmare of a surge; last week, on average, 217 people died each day from COVID 19, and two days last week, we reported that more than 300 people died each day. This is the very real cost of following the public health rules.

The revised Health Officer Order issued on Friday is a detailed blueprint for everyone to follow to ensure we see a continued downward trend in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Some restrictions have been lifted, but now is not the time to relax. Now is the time to remain super vigilant against this deadly virus and continue to stay home as much as possible.

Let’s keep reminding each other of how important it is to follow the rules to protect ourselves, our friends, our essential workers. Together, Los Angeles County can keep working to reduce cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

2/2/2020