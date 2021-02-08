VACCINE APPOINTMENT UPDATE FEB. 8, 2021

Vaccine clinics are by appointment only. In LA County vaccinations for COVID-19 are under way for Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals. Included in the 1A Group are Healthcare Workers, Staff & Residents at Skilled Nursing Facilities and Staff & Residents at Long-Term Care Facilities. The 1B Group is LA County Residents 65 and Older. Registration is preferred using the internet. If unable to log in to the LA County site, http://www.vaccinatelacounty.com, try using the California State site MyTurn.CA.Gov. One more option is to choose a Public Health POD, or an LA City POD or a Community Health Center option at the following site: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/vaccine/hcwsignup/pods/

Call Center: Individuals who do not have internet access or who have a disability can call 1-833-540-0473 between 8am-8:30pm for assistance making an appointment. Please note: All available appointments are listed on this webpage. The Call Center does not have access to any additional appointments.

Because this is a dynamic situation, changes may occur to who is eligible and which sites have the vaccine depending on available supply.

