City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

VACCINE APPOINTMENT UPDATE FEB. 8, 2021

CityHallScoop

no comments

February 8, 2021

Vaccine clinics are by appointment only. In LA County vaccinations for COVID-19 are under way for Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals. Included in the 1A Group are Healthcare Workers, Staff & Residents at Skilled Nursing Facilities and Staff & Residents at Long-Term Care Facilities. The 1B Group is LA County Residents 65 and Older. Registration is preferred using the internet. If unable to log in to the LA County site, http://www.vaccinatelacounty.com, try using the California State site MyTurn.CA.Gov. One more option is to choose a Public Health POD, or an LA City POD or a Community Health Center option at the following site: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/vaccine/hcwsignup/pods/

Call Center: Individuals who do not have internet access or who have a disability can call 1-833-540-0473 between 8am-8:30pm for assistance making an appointment. Please note: All available appointments are listed on this webpage. The Call Center does not have access to any additional appointments.

Because this is a dynamic situation, changes may occur to who is eligible and which sites have the vaccine depending on available supply.

2/8/2021

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: