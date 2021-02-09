City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Vaccine Second Dose Update

February 9, 2021

2nd Dose Update

The County is actively vaccinating healthcare workers, staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities, as well as Los Angeles County residents 65 and older.

Starting tomorrow, due to a short supply of vaccines from the State, County sites will only be administering second doses for the remainder of the week. To receive a vaccine at these sites, you must have an appointment or be due for your second dose at these locations, and provide the necessary documentation. If you did not receive an email for your second dose, you can still be seen at your designated location on the day of your second dose, as long as you provide proof of your first dose vaccination. Click here to learn more.

2/9/21

