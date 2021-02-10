City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Milk, Bread, Hope for Children in Need

February 10, 2021

Myfamily.wic.ca.gov

Children who suffer from food insecurity are at a much higher risk of cognitive problems. If you know a family with a newborn or a young child (ages 5 or younger) that is struggling, please encourage them to get the help they need. WIC is available for ongoing food support at: Myfamily.wic.ca.gov. In addition, food benefits are available to help families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the federal School Breakfast or National School Lunch programs. Visit cdss.ca.gov/pandemic-ebt for more info. #LetsFeedLACounty

2/10/21

