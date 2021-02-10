Milk, Bread, Hope for Children in Need

Children who suffer from food insecurity are at a much higher risk of cognitive problems. If you know a family with a newborn or a young child (ages 5 or younger) that is struggling, please encourage them to get the help they need. WIC is available for ongoing food support at: Myfamily.wic.ca.gov. In addition, food benefits are available to help families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through the federal School Breakfast or National School Lunch programs. Visit cdss.ca.gov/pandemic-ebt for more info. #LetsFeedLACounty

